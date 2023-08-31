UNT NIL shot
TheLinkU announced that it has finalized a partnership to manage the Light the Tower Collective at a press conference on Thursday. Landon Goesling, left, Austin Elrod, right, and Erik Cisneros, second from right, believe the partnership will help UNT athletes. Mallorie Luitwieler, second from left, and Riley Hemphill, center, play for UNT’s golf and volleyball teams. Both agreed with that assessment.

 Brett Vito/DRC

A group of longtime North Texas boosters has taken the first steps toward turning over management of their name, image and likeness collective to a company that specializes in the business.

