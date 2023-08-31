A group of longtime North Texas boosters has taken the first steps toward turning over management of their name, image and likeness collective to a company that specializes in the business.
TheLinkU announced that it has finalized its partnership with the Light the Tower Collective at a press conference on Thursday, clearing the way for the group to complete a series of deals they expect to make a significant impact on UNT’s athletics program.
TheLinkU anticipates announcing two of those deals next week. Both will have a value of more than $100,000, officials with the group said.
“It’s exciting to launch,” said Austin Elrod, president of TheLinkU. “There are a lot of boxes that have to be checked and people involved. You have the athletic department, the university as a whole, the student-athletes, the donor base, the business community and our company.
“You have to make sure we have that same vision and build trust. We’re on the other side of that now.”
The NCAA changed its rules to allow athletes to profit from the use of their name, image and likeness in 2021. Collectives are often groups of boosters who pool funds to create opportunities for athletes to earn money in a host of ways, including appearing in commercials and at events.
The Light the Tower Collective started as a nonprofit with that vision before changing course over the summer and turning over management of the group to TheLinkU. The group was founded at the University of Houston and targets businesses instead of private donors.
All NIL collectives operate independently from universities.
The Light the Tower Collective has hit the ground running while navigating the change to a for-profit model.
“It’s a great sign that we have two deals coming,” said Landon Goesling, TheLinkU’s vice president. “It took a lot longer in Houston to get the number of deals we’re talking about having at UNT. Now we have a game plan and experience with any kind of business, whether it’s a bank or restaurant. You name it, we’ve done it.”
TheLinkU has targeted businesses with ties to UNT.
“It’s been great,” said Erik Cisneros, the sales and development director for the Light the Tower Collective. “A lot of the alumni who are business owners have been very receptive to what we’re doing. With the deals that we have lined up, it will be a snowball effect. We have received a lot of interest and talked to a lot of alumni.”
TheLinkU officials could not provide details on the two deals until they are finalized, but Goesling acknowledged that one will impact both male and female athletes.
“I’m super excited,” said Mallorie Luitwieler, a member of the UNT women’s golf team. “A lot of athletes don’t get these types of opportunities. TheLinkU will give us more options. It will help athletes do what they need to do in order to have the resources to get to where they want to go.”
Luitwieler hopes to play professionally and plans to save any money she earns through NIL deals to help with the cost of chasing her dream after graduation.
Goesling said including female athletes in NIL deals is important to the management of TheLinkU.
“It’s great they’re including women’s sports,” said Riley Hemphill, a member of the UNT volleyball team. “They have gotten so big and are breaking records for attendance. It’s really great to see that it’s not just men’s sports being represented in NIL.”
