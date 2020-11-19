One of the North Texas men’s basketball team’s most anticipated games this season has been wiped off its schedule.
UNT was set to play Oklahoma State on Nov. 13 in Dallas as part of the Hoop Hype XL College Basketball Showcase. The two-day event was set for Nov. 12-13.
The status of the game had been in question due to the coronavirus pandemic that forced the NCAA to push back the start of college basketball season to Nov. 25.
UNT coach Grant McCasland confirmed on Thursday that the game will not be played as scheduled at a neutral site.
The Mean Green are still working on finalizing their nonconference schedule and do not anticipate facing the Cowboys this season. Schools have tried to leave themselves the ability to adjust their schedules if games are canceled due to the pandemic.
UNT and OSU could look to reschedule the game if there are unexpected openings on their slates.
The scenario would be the only possibility for UNT to face OSU this season. The Cowboys have solidified their nonconference slate.
UNT still has several high-profile games on its schedule without the OSU game. The Mean Green will travel to Arkansas (Nov. 28), Mississippi State (Dec. 4) and LSU (Dec. 19).
“We have a great schedule and our guys are excited to compete,” McCasland said. “With all the adversity surrounding trying to schedule games, we are excited about the games we’re going to play.”
UNT is expected to release its full nonconference slate in the next few days. Conference USA released its schedule for conference games earlier this fall.
The Mean Green will open league play with a two-game home series against UAB on Jan. 1-2.
UNT won the C-USA regular season title last season when it finished 14-4 in conference play on its way to a 20-11 campaign.