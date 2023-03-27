The University of North Texas has hired Jason Burton as its new women’s basketball coach.
The school made the announcement Monday afternoon, shortly after the Denton Record-Chronicle reported that the school was set to announce that Burton had accepted the job.
Burton is currently the coach at Texas A&M University-Commerce. He will replace Jalie Mitchell, who stepped down last week after eight seasons.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Coach Jason Burton and his family to North Texas to lead our women’s basketball program,” UNT athletic director Jared Mosley said in a statement announcing the hire. “His history of building quality, successful programs and his vision for establishing championship culture stood out among our great pool of candidates. As a DFW native, he also has strong relationships across the state of Texas and a proven track record of recruiting that will serve our program well.”
Burton guided Texas A&M-Commerce through the transition to competing on the Division I level this season, when the Lady Lions advanced to the semifinals of the Southland Conference tournament.
A&M-Commerce finished 14-19 in its first season on the Division I level while battling a series of injuries. The Lady Lions advanced to the Division II NCAA tournament in four straight seasons before making the jump to Division I.
Burton has spent nine seasons at A&M-Commerce and is the program’s all-time winningest coach.
“My family and I are extremely blessed to be a part of the Mean Green Family,” Burton said. “I want to thank Director of Athletics Jared Mosley and President Neal Smatresk for the opportunity to lead UNT Women’s Basketball into the future and into the American Athletic Conference. Their vision for both the athletic department and the university is a huge reason we are so excited to be at UNT.”
Burton has a 171-90 record as a head coach. He guided Commerce to two NCAA regional semifinal appearances in the program’s final three seasons competing at the Division II level.
Burton spent time as an assistant coach with the Commerce men’s team as well as Texas State University before taking over Commerce’s women’s program.
Burton arrives at UNT in a critical time in program history. UNT is set to leave Conference USA for the American Athletic Conference this summer.
UNT has made several moves to bolster what its basketball program have to work with in recent years, including upgrading the Super Pit. The school has built new coaches' offices, upgraded the course and added a weight room specifically for its basketball programs.
Burton will have the chance to capitalize on those improvements after taking over as UNT’s coach on Monday.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.