North Texas made the addition of Achoki Moikobu to Grant McCasland's staff official on Tuesday.
Moikobu will serve as an assistant coach at UNT. He spent last season in the same capacity at Drake.
The Denton Record-Chronicle first reported that Moikobu would join McCasland's staff on Monday afternoon.
"I'm excited to have AC join our program," said McCasland in a statement announcing the hire. "He first and foremost has a giving heart and cares deeply about people. He has championship and NCAA Tournament coaching experience and has developed high-level talent."
Drake finished 25-11 and advanced to the Missouri Valley Conference title game in Moikobu's lone season on the Bulldogs' staff. Drake went on to win a game in the College Basketball Invitational.
Moikobu spent one season as the director of recruiting at Grand Canyon prior to his season at Drake. He spent six seasons as the postgraduate head coach at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, prior to moving on to the college level.
Those prep school connections are expected to pay dividends for UNT.
"He's a rising star with a great basketball mind that cares deeply about the development of young men," McCasland said.
UNT announces addition of Jayden Martinez
UNT announced Tuesday that New Hampshire transfer forward Jayden Martinez has joined the Mean Green.
The 6-foot-7 Texas native committed to the Mean Green earlier this month.
Martinez averaged 11.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in four seasons at New Hampshire. He was named second-team All-America East last season after averaging 15.1 points per game.
Martinez is a former Cibolo Steele standout.
“I wanted to be home,” Martinez told the DRC when he committed. “I have been here for four years. I have family — aunts, grandmas and grandpas — who have never seen me play in college. I wanted to give them that chance. They are ecstatic.”
Softball
UNT aiming to get back on track
UNT enters a challenging week looking for a way to get back on track.
The Mean Green (25-10) lost their last two games against Louisiana Tech in their last series.
UNT is still atop the C-USA West Division standings at 13-5 and has a bit of a cushion over second place UAB, which is 9-5. The challenge for the Mean Green is finding a way to get back to form while playing Oklahoma and Kansas.
UNT will take on the top-ranked Sooners on Wednesday at home before traveling to Kansas for a three-game series beginning Friday.
The Mean Green's next conference series will take place at UAB from April 29 to May 1.
"We didn't have a great weekend against Louisiana Tech," UNT coach Rodney DeLong said. "They played well. You have to give them credit. We are trying to get prepared for UAB next weekend. That is the biggest series for us coming up.
"We want to be playing at our best when we go to UAB."
UNT will look to infielder Kailey Gamble to lead the way after she was named the Conference USA Player of the Week on Monday.
Gamble hit .500 with three home runs and seven RBIs in UNT's series against Louisiana Tech.
Tennis
UNT to face Louisiana Tech in C-USA tourney
UNT will face Louisiana Tech in the first round of the C-USA tournament on Thursday at the Adams Tennis Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
The Mean Green (9-11) are the No. 10 seed in the 14-team event. Louisiana Tech is the No. 7 seed.