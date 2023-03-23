New North Texas coach Eric Morris pointed to depth at tight end as a key concern for the Mean Green heading into spring practice just a few days ago.
Those concerns grew significantly Thursday, when Var’Keyes Gumms announced his intentions to enter his name in the transfer portal. The sophomore posted a message on his Twitter account just minutes after tight ends coach Chris Gilbert mentioned Gumms as a key part of UNT’s plans following practice.
Gumms set UNT records for receptions (34) and receiving yards (458) by a tight end last season when he caught five touchdown passes.
“First and foremost, I would like to thank my teammates and the staff at North Texas University,” Gumms wrote. “It’s been a long ride, and I’m very thankful for the opportunity to set the record for Tight Ends at UNT. Denton, Texas will always have a place in my heart. I will be entering my name in the transfer portal in May. Thank you, Mean Green Nation.”
Gumms was a first-team All-Conference USA selection last season.
The transfer portal will open for 15 days beginning May 1.
Gumms is expected to be a hot commodity when he hits the portal. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Houston native was a key threat in the passing game for UNT.
Gumms caught multiple passes in eight straight games last season, a run that ended in UNT’s loss to Boise State in the Frisco Bowl. He finished with three receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown in UNT’s loss to UTSA in the first of the teams’ two meetings last year.
Gumms is the second key tight end UNT has lost to the portal since the end of last season. Jake Roberts, another key contributor for the Mean Green, entered his name in the portal and landed at Baylor. Asher Alberding, who was also on the depth chart at one of UNT’s two tight end/H-back spots for its loss to Boise State, transferred to Cal.
Roberts finished third among UNT players with 28 catches and had 394 receiving yards to go along with three touchdowns.
UNT was prepared to move forward without Roberts but will now have to adjust on the fly to cover for losing Gumms.
“Gumms is perfect for what we want to do and is someone we can keep on the field,” Morris said before spring drills began. “He is skilled enough to play wideout and is strong enough to play in the core as a tight end.”
UNT now has just four tight ends on its roster, including two who saw time as backups last season in Christian Lee and Xzavior Kautai. Neither caught a pass in 2022.
UNT did not sign a tight end in its 2023 class.
“Lee didn’t have a lot of opportunities because of the guys who were here,” Gilbert said Thursday. “He has shown potential. He had a good winter and a good couple of first days of spring camp. He’s a viable threat in the passing game and will help us a lot.”
He’ll have to be a threat now with Gumms headed to the transfer portal.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.