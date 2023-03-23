Var'Keyes Gumms transfer
North Texas tight end Var'Keyes Gumms catches a touchdown pass last season in a win over Rice at Apogee Stadium. Gumms announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Thursday.

 UNT sports information

New North Texas coach Eric Morris pointed to depth at tight end as a key concern for the Mean Green heading into spring practice just a few days ago.

Those concerns grew significantly Thursday, when Var’Keyes Gumms announced his intentions to enter his name in the transfer portal. The sophomore posted a message on his Twitter account just minutes after tight ends coach Chris Gilbert mentioned Gumms as a key part of UNT’s plans following practice.

