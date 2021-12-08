Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: December 9, 2021 @ 3:41 am
Kobe Savage
North Texas added a player with some college experience to its 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday, when the Mean Green picked up a commitment from Tyler Junior College safety Kobe Savage.
Savage spent two seasons playing for the Apaches. He announced his decision on Twitter a week before the opening of the early signing period on Dec. 15.
New Home 🦅 pic.twitter.com/j6rUvNWuPj
— KSAVAGE (@KobeSavage) December 8, 2021
The 5-foot-10, 205-pound sophomore was first-team All-Southwest Junior College Football Conference selection this season.
Savage finished with 70 tackles and five interceptions. He helped lead the Apaches to Heart of Texas Bowl.
More than a dozen schools offered Savage a scholarship, including UTEP, New Mexico State and Kent State.
The former Paris High standout is the first transfer to commit to UNT for its 2022 recruiting class.
UNT has two seniors starting in its secondary — safety Makyle Sanders and Tyreke Davis.
Davis plays the Eagle position, a hybrid linebacker/safety spot.
UNT finished 6-6 in the regular season and earned a berth in the Frisco Football Classic. The Mean Green will take on Miami (Ohio) at Toyota Stadium on Dec. 23.
UNT earned a spot in the game largely because its defense improved dramatically in its first season under coordinator Phil Bennett.
The Mean Green are allowing 27.5 points per game, down from 42.8 a year ago.
Savage is the fifth player to commit to UNT in the class of 2022, a group UNT is hoping will help it continue its rise defensively. UNT previously landed four high school players.
The Mean Green’s recruiting class is currently ranked ninth among Conference USA teams by 247Sports.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
