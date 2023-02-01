Taylor Starling breaking

Dallas South Oak Cliff cornerback Taylor Starling committed to North Texas on Wednesday, giving the Mean Green a key add to its signing class.

 Emil Lippe/The Dallas Morning News

Taylor Starling finally found a home on national signing day and put a finishing touch on an eventful few hours for North Texas.

The highly regarded South Oak Cliff cornerback was committed to Colorado and then to Texas State before flipping to UNT. Starling announced his decision on his Twitter account and spoke to the Denton Record-Chronicle about his recruiting journey a short time later.

