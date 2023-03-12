UNT to NIT art
North Texas guard Kai Huntsberry (10) huddles with teammates during the Mean Green's loss to UAB in the semifinals of the Conference USA tournament on Friday. UNT is headed to the NIT for the second straight year. 

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

North Texas didn’t earn the NCAA tournament bid it was hoping for when the field was announced on Sunday evening.

The Mean Green did receive a nice consolation prize, though, in the form of a spot in the National Invitation Tournament.

