North Texas didn’t earn the NCAA tournament bid it was hoping for when the field was announced on Sunday evening.
The Mean Green did receive a nice consolation prize, though, in the form of a spot in the National Invitation Tournament.
The field for the NIT was announced Sunday night after the pairings for the NCAA tournament. UNT will host Alcorn State on 7 p.m. on Wednesday. UNT is a No. 2 seed in the 32-team event.
“I love the competitiveness of this group and am glad this is not our last game,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said after the Mean Green fell to UAB in the semifinals of the Conference USA tournament. “They have earned an opportunity to keep playing.”
This will be the Mean Green’s second straight appearance in the NIT. UNT played a pair of thrillers in the event last year at the Super Pit.
The Mean Green beat Texas State in overtime before falling to traditional power Virginia in another overtime game.
UNT will look to begin another postseason run when it takes on Alcorn, one of the top teams in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. The Braves won their second straight SWAC regular season title and were the top seed in the conference tournament.
Alcorn was upset in the first round by Texas Southern. Former UNT coach Johnny Jones and the Tigers went on to win the SWAC tournament and earn their third straight NCAA tournament berth.
Alcorn is 18-13 on the season and beat Wichita State and Stephen F. Austin early in the season.
Playing in the NIT is another milestone for UNT under McCasland, but it wasn’t what the Mean Green were hoping for in terms of their postseason destination.
UNT built an impressive resume over the course of the year was considered a contender for an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament at times late in the season.
The Mean Green are 26-7 after breaking the program record for wins in a season 25 set last year. UNT is also sitting at No. 38 in the NCAA’s NET rankings that are used to measure a team’s performance.
The Mean Green were the top ranked team in the NET rankings to not earn an NCAA tournament berth.
The path for teams outside the power conferences in college basketball to earn an at-large NCAA bid is a narrow one. UNT needed to be nearly perfect to have a chance and stumbled a few too many times to reach that goal.
UNT lost to Rice at home and also fell at Charlotte late in the regular season. Those setbacks left the Mean Green knowing they likely needed to win the C-USA tournament to return to the NCAA tournament.
UNT beat Louisiana Tech in the C-USA quarterfinals before its comeback bid against UAB in the semifinals came up short.
The Mean Green fell behind 22-2 against the Blazers before closing to within two in the closing seconds. UAB closed out a 76-69 win at the free throw line.
Florida Atlantic beat the Blazers in C-USA title game to earn the league’s automatic NCAA berth.
UNT has been a postseason regular under McCasland. The Mean Green played in the NCAA tournament in 2021 and won the College Basketball Invitational in 2018 in addition to playing in the NIT last season.
"This one really hurt," UNT forward Aaron Scott said after UNT's loss to the Blazers. "We wanted to go to the NCAA tournament. We have to turn our attention to the NIT."
