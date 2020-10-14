A tough start to the season for North Texas got just a little bit worse this week with the release of ESPN's Bottom 10.
The predominant national sports outlet has long taken a humorous look at the teams that are struggling in college football. The list often includes major conference teams that have fallen on hard times as well as the teams that truly are among the worst in college football.
UNT came in at No. 2 following a loss to Charlotte and was listed as the "North Texas Lean Green."
The Mean Green were a staple of the Bottom 10 for years under Todd Dodge and made the list late in the tenure of Dan McCarney.
UNT coach Seth Littrell elevated the Mean Green out of the Bottom 10 realm. The Mean Green posted back-to-back nine-win seasons before falling on hard times last year.
UNT finished 4-8 last season and has lost three straight after a season-opening win over Houston Baptist. The Mean Green lingered on the waiting list this year before jumping into the top 10.
UNT not only landed in the top 10, it also is set to play in the "Pillow Fight of the Week," the Bottom 10's take on the game featuring two of the worst teams in the country.
Middle Tennessee is 1-4 after beating Florida International last week.
Here's ESPN's take:
"It's been a while since our friends in Denton have been included in these rankings, but this week they jump — OK, they fall — from the Waiting List all the way to second. How? By getting housed in America's most underrated college football stadium (seriously, Apogee Stadium is awesome) by the then-No. 9-Charlotte-then-0-and-2ers, a loss that came only a week after falling to then-third-ranked Southern Missed, who were then-0-and-3.