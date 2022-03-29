Kansas State, Kansas and Boston College offered, as did SMU, UNT’s Dallas-area rival.
Brown-Turner is the first player to commit to UNT for its 2023 recruiting class.
Oral commitments are nonbinding. The early signing period for players in the Class of 2023 begins on Dec. 21.
Brown-Turner is a product of one of the Dallas area’s top programs.
South Oak Cliff beat Liberty Hill for the Class 5A Division II state title last season. The Golden Bears’ state title was the first for a Dallas ISD school in 63 years.
South Oak Cliff running back Qualon Farrar signed with UNT as part of its 2022 recruiting class and is expected be an impact player for the Mean Green early in his career.
Brown-Turner is projected to move into a larger role for South Oak Cliff this season. The Golden Bears had nine players from their defense named to the All-District 6-5A first team last season, including two senior linebackers.
Brown-Turner will join a UNT defense that has shown dramatic signs of improvement under coordinator Phil Bennett. The Mean Green allowed 27.5 points per game in 2021, down from 42.8 the previous season.
UNT finished 6-7 last fall after falling to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic. The Mean Green added a recruiting class ranked No. 10 by 247Sports among Conference USA schools and will look to build on that performance this fall.
UNT will open the season with a home game against SMU on Sept. 3. The Mean Green have been preparing for that game in spring practice this month.