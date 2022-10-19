Alex Cotton commit art
Hebron guard Alex Cotton committed to North Texas on Wedneday night in a ceremony at the school. Cotton's chose UNT over New Mexico, his other finalist.

CARROLLTON — Alex Cotton waited until long after the school day was over Wednesday to announce where he is headed to continue his basketball career.

The 6-foot-5 Hebron shooting guard wanted to make sure the people who helped him along the way made it in time to see him pull on a North Texas hat and unveil the green and gray T-shirt he had hidden under his jacket at a commitment ceremony.

