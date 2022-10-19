CARROLLTON — Alex Cotton waited until long after the school day was over Wednesday to announce where he is headed to continue his basketball career.
The 6-foot-5 Hebron shooting guard wanted to make sure the people who helped him along the way made it in time to see him pull on a North Texas hat and unveil the green and gray T-shirt he had hidden under his jacket at a commitment ceremony.
Cotton committed to UNT over New Mexico, his other finalist, as well as a few other schools in front of a small crowd of family and teammates. He chose to play for the Mean Green largely because he wanted the people who crowded into the Hebron High arena to be able to see him play on the college level.
Hebron shooting guard Alex Cotton has committed to North Texas.
"I wanted to stay home and play in front of my mom," Cotton said before making his announcement. "The coaching staff at North Texas was also genuine. It will be a great fit. They're going to the American, so the competition will be high. It's a great opportunity."
Cotton averaged 18.6 points, 5.3 assists and 5.0 rebounds last season when he was named the Offensive Player of the Year in District 6-6A. He was also a first-team all-league selection.
UNT assistant coach Matt Braeuer recruited Cotton, who said the Mean Green's staff told him he would be a good fit because of his defensive prowess.
"It was all love at North Texas," Cotton said. "They didn't try to force anything or talk bad about other schools."
UNT has won either the Conference USA regular season title or postseason tournament in each of the last three seasons. The Mean Green played in the NIT last year and are about to begin their last season in Conference USA before joining the American Athletic Conference next summer.
Hebron coach Eric Reil felt good about Cotton's chance to make an impact early on in his UNT career as the Mean Green make the transition to playing in a new league.
"Alex is a really good offensive player," Reil said. "People see he made 112 threes last year, his all-around offensive game and that he can score in different ways, but what really sets him apart is the way he can play defense. That will be the part that gets him on the floor at the next level."
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.