North Texas landed an extended spot in "One Shining Moment," one of the great traditions in college athletics late last night.
CBS plays David Barrett's song following the men's basketball national championship game each season along with a host of highlights from the entire NCAA tournament.
One Shining Moment, 2021 Edition pic.twitter.com/Ap6wVFFPQ1— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 6, 2021
Dozens of teams are shown at least once. A few that pull a memorable upset or have a storyline that captures national attention get an extended look.
UNT was among those teams that were featured.
Forward Thomas Bell is shown hitting a reverse layup to begin UNT's portion of highlights that begin 39 seconds in.
The audio from the end of UNT's 78-69 overtime win over Purdue cuts in over the music.
"Their first ever NCAA victory."
UNT was the No. 13 seed in the South Region and upset the Boilermakers, the No. 4 seed. UNT had lost each of its previous three NCAA tournament games.
UNT point guard Javion Hamlet is then shown before a highlight of his father in the stands.
Louis Hamlet became one of the darlings of the NCAA tournament. He was at both of UNT's games and wore a shirt with Javion Hamlet's picture and his accomplishments written on it.
A highlight of UNT coach Grant McCasland celebrating the Mean Green's win over Purdue wraps up the team's section of the annual tradition.