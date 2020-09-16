Arlington Lamar safety Harold West could tell right away that the North Texas coaching staff placed him high on its priority list when it came to putting together its 2021 recruiting class.
The Mean Green’s staff contacted him early on in his recruiting process and stayed in touch regularly.
That dedication paid off on Wednesday when West committed to continue his career with the Mean Green.
West announced his commitment on Twitter and spoke about the reasons behind his decision later in the day.
New Home🙇🏾♂️🏡New Journey🏈🛣#RespectMyDecision pic.twitter.com/SzvuqMqrJO— Haroldwest (@Haroldwest10_) September 16, 2020
“North Texas’ staff reminds me of family,” West said. “They showed a lot of love and have been recruiting me since the beginning of my junior season.
“All the coaches text and check in on me every day. I like that about them.”
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior was a first-team All-District 4-6A selection last season for Lamar, which advanced to the second round of the playoffs.
West has scholarship offers from 10 schools, including New Mexico, Liberty, Tulane and UTSA, one of UNT’s rivals in Conference USA. Houston also showed interest but has not yet offered a scholarship.
West said he ended up choosing UNT over UTSA and Houston Baptist, the two other schools that showed the most interest.
Lamar is set to open its season next week.
“I wanted to commit before we start the season,” West said. “I wanted to secure my spot. North Texas is where I want to go.”
West is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, which lists him at No. 117 on its list of the top safeties in the Class of 2021. He is the second safety to commit to UNT, joining Robert Johnson, a senior at Memphis Academy of Health Sciences in Tennessee.
West said that UNT’s coaches told him that he could play several positions in new coordinator Clint Bowen’s scheme. He will likely end up at one of three safety spots.
“I love the defense that they run,” West said.
West has yet to visit UNT due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have read a lot about it,” West said. “I hope to visit soon.”
UNT has 13 players committed in its 2021 class that is currently ranked No. 3 in C-USA by 247Sports.