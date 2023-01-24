Miner, who is 6-foot-3 and 295 pounds, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the Mean Green.
UNT was headed into its first season under new coach Eric Morris with a significant hole in its lineup at center after Manase Mose graduated. Mose was a first-team All-Conference USA selection in 2022, when he became UNT’s all-time leader in games started with 62.
Miner started 24 games over the course of the last three seasons at ASU, including 12 starts at center last season.
Miner was a hot commodity once he hit the transfer market and picked up offers from New Mexico, Old Dominion and Bowling Green in addition to UNT.
The Mean Green have been active in the transfer market under Morris and have bolstered their offensive line by adding a host of transfers. UNT previously landed Larry Moore (Texas Tech) and Paula Vaipulu (Georgia Tech).
Miner would miss spring practice at UNT if he enrolls in May but would have the summer to get up to speed before the Mean Green open the season.
