North Texas picked up a commitment from Arkansas State transfer lineman Ethan Miner on Tuesday. Murphy started games in each of the last three seasons for ASU.

North Texas lost the anchor of its offensive line after last season.

The Mean Green may have found a replacement in former Arkansas State center Ethan Miner.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

North Texas football commitments

The following is a list of players who have committed to join North Texas' 2023 recruiting class.

Player Position School
Transfers
Trey Cleveland Wide receiver Texas Tech
Phillip Hill Safety UNLV
Ethan Miner Offensive line Arkansas State
Larry Moore Offensive line Texas Tech
Marcus Moore Defensive line Coffeyville CC
Chandler Rogers Quarterback Louisiana-Monroe
Paula Vaipulu Offensive line Georgia Tech
Damon Youngblood Safety Louisiana-Lafayette
High school players
Dylan Brown-Turner Linebacker South Oak Cliff
Evan Jackson Safety Houston North Shore
Desmond Magiya Offensive line McKinney
Landon Sides Wide receiver Guyer
Dietrich Moore Linebacker Broken Arrow (Okla.)

