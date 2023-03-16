The simple math of what North Texas is facing heading into the 2023 season on defense is abundantly apparent to coach Eric Morris.
UNT lost two of its top defensive backs from last season and is moving to a 3-3-5 scheme that will have the Mean Green playing with an additional defensive back on the field this fall.
“The second-most-important piece of the puzzle is our secondary,” Morris said of UNT’s challenges this spring. “We have a lot of moving pieces there and not a ton of experience.”
The way that group comes together comes in at No. 2 on this year’s rundown of key questions UNT is facing heading into spring practice next week.
The Mean Green lost several of its top players from a 7-7 team that fell to Boise State in the Frisco Bowl, including cornerback DeShawn Gaddie and safety Sean-Thomas Faulkner.
Gaddie finished with 12 pass breakups last season and was quickly snatched up by Ole Miss after he hit the transfer market. Faulkner finished third among UNT players with 87 tackles.
UNT also lost Quinn Whitlock, who played a hybrid safety-linebacker spot, to graduation.
Fortunately for UNT, it does have one of its top players in the secondary returning in cornerback Ridge Texada. The junior was one of UNT’s breakout stars last season, when he intercepted three passes and broke up 15 more on his way to earning first-team All-Conference USA honors.
UNT also has safety Logan Wilson returning. Morris said the junior has emerged as a leader of the Mean Green’s secondary.
The challenge for UNT in spring practice will be sorting through how those two players and a host of newcomers fit together while also waiting on word if it will get a key player back for another year.
Cornerback John Davis suffered a season-ending knee injury in UNT’s win over UTEP in the Mean Green’s opener. UNT has appealed to the NCAA for an additional year of eligibility for Davis.
Safety Nick Nakwaasah also missed all of last season due to injury after transferring in from Central Arkansas. Nakwaasah will be back this spring. UNT is also expecting Dillion Williams to contribute this fall after serving as a backup last season.
UNT added to that core by signing seven defensive backs in its 2023 recruiting class.
Some of those players are among the highest-rated recruits UNT added heading into 2023, while others are transfers with experience.
South Oak Cliff cornerback Taylor Starling and Houston North Shore safety Jayven Anderson are among the top-rated high school players UNT has signed in the era of recruiting rankings. Both could contribute right away.
UNT also added UNLV transfer safety Phillip Hill and Louisiana-Lafayette transfer safety Damon Youngblood.
That mix of veterans, experienced transfers and highly regarded freshmen give UNT a chance to fill some of the significant holes in its secondary.
How that group comes together is a key question for UNT.
“I will keep my eye on that position in spring ball,” Morris said. “We have a lot of moving pieces there and not a ton of experience.”
Here are the previous entries in this year’s series:
