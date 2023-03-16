UNT questions secondary

North Texas cornerback Ridge Texada smiles after making a tackle during UNT’s win over Rice at Apogee Stadium last season. The All-Conference USA standout is a top returning player for the Mean Green.

 Manny Flores/Advanced Images of Texas

The simple math of what North Texas is facing heading into the 2023 season on defense is abundantly apparent to coach Eric Morris.

UNT lost two of its top defensive backs from last season and is moving to a 3-3-5 scheme that will have the Mean Green playing with an additional defensive back on the field this fall.

Eric Morris new mug

Eric Morris

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0