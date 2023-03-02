Windy...strong thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 44F. NW winds at 40 to 60 mph, decreasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Tonight
Windy...strong thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 44F. NW winds at 40 to 60 mph, decreasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
North Texas is headed into a new era in program history under coach Eric Morris.
The former Washington State offensive coordinator took over for Seth Littrell in the offseason.
Morris’ arrival gives UNT hope that it can build on what Littrell accomplished while leading the Mean Green to bowl games in six of the last seven seasons. The next step for UNT is breaking through for its first postseason win since the Heart of Dallas Bowl at the end of the 2013 season.
One of the biggest challenges UNT faces while striving to reach that goal is adjusting to what is nearly an entirely new staff.
Morris retained running backs coach Patrick Cobbs but brought in a new set of coaches otherwise.
UNT’s new coach talked about the challenges of building the relationships between a revamped staff and the program’s players in his introductory press conference.
“I promised our players that I will give them my time,” Morris said. “My door will always be open. I truly want to build relationships with them.
“Unless you give someone your time, and you’re really committed to finding out their story and what makes them tick on all levels, then you’re really not putting in the effort to do that.”
Morris and his staff will continue to work on building those bonds over the next few months. Considering Morris was a head coach at Incarnate Word and has a host of veterans on his staff, it seems reasonable to expect that UNT’s players would quickly settle in.
We just won’t know for sure if Morris and his staff have effectively built those ties until the fall.
There’s also the matter of if the Mean Green will make a smooth transition to the schemes that Morris and his staff implement.
UNT’s offense might not look at that different, but the Mean Green are going to an entirely new system defensively. UNT will run the 3-3-5 under former Iowa State assistant coach Matt Caponi after playing in a scheme with four down linemen under Phil Bennett.
The Mean Green will have players in new spots as they look to implement the system.
How UNT adjusts to those new schemes and particularly a new group of coaches will be critical to the Mean Green’s prospects in 2023.
Here are the previous entries in this year's series: