North Texas is in the midst of one of its more eventful offseasons in recent program history.
Seth Littrell was fired and replaced by new coach Eric Morris, who brought in a nearly entirely new staff.
Several key players hit the transfer portal and landed at Power Five programs. Wide receiver Jyaire Shorter and linebacker Larry Nixon III committed to Auburn this week.
Quarterback Austin Aune declared for the NFL draft and signed with the Atlanta Falcons after minicamp.
Finding a replacement for Aune came in at No. 1 on our annual list of offseason questions for UNT.
That dilemma fits under the umbrella of what might be an even bigger issue for the Mean Green that comes in at No. 2 this year: Does UNT have enough talent to compete in the American Athletic Conference?
The Mean Green are moving up in the world of college football from Conference USA and return several top players who can help them make that jump successfully. First-team all-conference cornerback Ridge Texada is back along with defensive end Mazin Richards and safety Logan Wilson.
The timing of UNT’s coaching change was less than ideal when it came to adding to that core.
UNT didn’t hire Morris until mid-December, leaving him and his staff very little time to recruit.
The class UNT signed in December was impressive considering the circumstances. Defensive backs Jayven Anderson and Taylor Starling rank among the highest-rated prospects to sign with the Mean Green in era of recruiting rankings.
Louisiana-Monroe product Chandler Rogers was among the top quarterbacks on the transfer market and also signed UNT.
TCU transfer wide receiver Blair Conwright fills an immediate need.
The lingering question for UNT is if those additions will make up for the impressive amount of talent that walked out the door following last season.
The Mean Green’s biggest losses came after linebacker KD Davis and Manase Mose graduated. Davis was C-USA’s Defensive Player of the Year last season. Davis and Mose were also first team all-conference selections.
Davis was a generational talent. Mose was an anchor up front for the Mean Green and won’t be easy to replace, either.
UNT also had a tough year when it came to losing players in the transfer portal.
It wasn’t just Shorter and Nixon who entered the portal and ended up at Power Five conference programs. UNT also lost tight ends Jake Roberts (Baylor) and Var’Keyes Gumms (Arkansas) as well as defensive back DeShawn Gaddie (Ole Miss).
The schools those players landed at points to the talent they possess and how much UNT might miss them.
Davis finished with 426 tackles in his career to become the Mean Green’s all-time leader and cement his status as an elite player in program history.
Gumms finished second among UNT players last season with 34 catches, just in front of Roberts, who had 28. Shorter led the Mean Green with 11 touchdown receptions.
That is a lot of production for UNT to replace, especially at a time it is moving to a higher-level league. The Mean Green finished 2-5 against teams that will be members of the American this fall.
UNT has added several players who appear more than capable of making an impact in the American. Conwright was a key contributor for TCU early in his career before his role diminished last year and could thrive in the American.
Rogers threw for 2,403 yards and 15 touchdowns last season for ULM in the Sun Belt and is out to prove that he can compete at a higher level in the American.
Both are part of a class with some solid transfers and high school recruits with potential.
The hope is that the group can outperform its ranking. Recruiting website 247Sports has UNT’s class sitting at 102 nationally in its overall rankings that include high school recruits and transfers. That puts UNT behind every team in the American other than Tulsa, Charlotte and Navy.
The Mean Green lost quite a bit of talent after their loss to Boise State in the Frisco Bowl. How UNT fills those voids is among the biggest questions it faces heading into the 2023 season.
