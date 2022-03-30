North Texas has reached the midway point of spring practice and will hold its second scrimmage on Saturday.
The Mean Green's coaches have had a chance to evaluate players and begin formulating a depth chart.
There is still a long way to go before the Mean Green open the season at home against SMU on Sept. 3. But it's never too early to take a look at some of the trends and storylines that have begun to emerge this spring.
The following are five that stand out.
Austin Aune is very much in the mix to start
There was a feeling late last season that quarterback Austin Aune was sure to hang it up after UNT's game against Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic.
Aune had gotten married and was expecting a daughter, who was born just a few weeks ago. UNT had also signed Stone Earle and JD Head, a pair of transfers who were set to compete for the starting job.
Aune didn't have a great year from a statistical standpoint last fall. He threw for 1,991 yards and nine touchdowns while starting the last nine games of the season.
While the former Argyle standout didn't light it up in terms of yards and touchdowns, he made several big plays down the stretch that helped UNT earn a bowl berth. What might have been just as important is the leadership he provided.
Aune spent a whole lot of time convincing everyone who would listen that UNT could turn its season around after a 1-6 start. His teammates bought in along the way.
UNT doesn't make a bowl without Aune.
If there is anything the spring has shown it's that he isn't going to hand over the starting job without a fight.
Aune was the first quarterback on the field with UNT's first-team offense on Saturday and moved the Mean Green down the field and into field goal range in his first two opportunities.
"Aune had a good day," UNT coach Seth Littrell said after the scrimmage. "He moved the ball well with both groups [UNT's first- and second-team offenses]. We tried to get all of those quarterbacks reps."
Jace Ruder, who started the first four games of last season before Aune took over, hit Jay Maclin for an 8-yard touchdown.
Ruder could end up winning the job. It's also too early to count out Earle or Head. The reality is the offseason goes by quickly, though.
Aune is firmly in the race for the starting job. There is a chance someone could beat him out, but the time for a player to knock him out of the top spot is quickly dwindling.
Developing wide receivers is suddenly critical
UNT landed in a tough spot early last season when it lost Jyaire Shorter and Tommy Bush to season-ending injuries after both appeared in two games.
Neither is a full go in spring.
UNT's situation got a whole lot worse when Detraveon Brown tore his ACL in practice, putting his status for the beginning of the season in doubt.
Having three key wide receivers on the mend leaves UNT in a tough spot.
The development of the receivers the Mean Green have available, including redshirt freshman Caleb Johnson, junior Bryson Jackson and Maclin, who transferred in from Missouri in the offseason, has become a whole lot more important this spring due to that run of injuries.
Sifa Leota could fill a key role
One of the challenges UNT faces is finding a way to replace defensive ends Gabriel Murphy and Grayson Murphy. The twin brothers transferred to UCLA in the offseason.
There are some good candidates out there to replace the duo, including Sifa Leota.
UNT's staff has loved the potential of the former Euless Trinity standout ever since he arrived.
Leota saw time with UNT's first-team defense at the Devil spot in the Mean Green's first scrimmage. He'll have to continue to play well to earn a starting spot. It's not out of the question that could happen.
Hitting on summer transfers is vital
UNT has a handful of scholarships left to spend on transfers this summer.
The Mean Green's coaches have left little doubt that they need to hit on the players they take while looking to fill a few key holes in UNT's lineup.
UNT lost starting right tackle Jacob Brammer to the transfer portal and Vanderbilt, in addition to the Murphy brothers.
The Mean Green are in the market for a group of transfers to fill a few holes and bolster their lineup on both sides of the ball.
"The portal works two ways," UNT offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch said. "You can lose guys to the portal and get guys as well. As we continue to build our offensive line and offense with a few key pieces, we will get more talented."
It seems like a foregone conclusion that UNT will look for help on its offensive line. Wide receiver and the defensive front seven could be other areas of need.
UNT is still moving the pieces around
Spring is a time when teams move players around for a host of reasons, including finding the best lineup and ensuring that players are comfortable in multiple spots.
There are times in a season when players have to shift from one spot to another for a variety of reasons, including injuries and adjusting to the challenges an opponent presents.
There seems to be more to it than that this time around. Cornerback Quinn Whitlock is seeing time at eagle, UNT's hybrid linebacker-safety spot.
DeShawn Gaddie is back at cornerback after seeing time at safety and corner last season.
There is a possibility UNT's lineup could look far different than what it appeared it might be just a few weeks ago.