A time of change in North Texas athletics reached a new phase this week when the school announced a restructuring of the department.
Longtime UNT official Ryan Peck will now serve as UNT’s associate vice president and chief revenue officer. Peck will oversee the Mean Green Scholarship Fund, ticketing, licensing and the program’s partnership with Learfield. He will also have oversight over the Mean Green For Life Letterwinners Association.
Peck previously served as UNT’s deputy athletic director for external operations.
The move is the latest in a series of shifts in the athletic department since former athletic director Wren Baker left to take over in the same capacity at West Virginia late last year.
Jared Mosley took over for Baker after serving as the associate vice president and chief operating officer for UNT athletics. Mosely hired former Dallas Baptist athletic director Connor Smith to serve as UNT’s associate vice president and chief operating officer a short time later.
UNT will depend on its new core of administrators to help it manage its transition to the American Athletic Conference this summer. The program is leaving Conference USA for what it considered a higher-level league.
“As we prepare for our transition to the American Athletic Conference, it was imperative that we think through our executive team structure and align our communication and operations to help us achieve the exciting goals and aspirations we have for UNT Athletics,” Mosley said in a statement announcing Peck’s new role. “Revenue generation will be a significant piece of our future success and I’m excited to have Ryan step into an elevated role to provide a targeted focus on new strategies to help us increase our alumni and donor engagement. I feel we have a very talented Executive and Senior Leadership team and look forward to our collective pursuit of Building Champions and Preparing Leaders.”
Peck helped UNT work through the process of implementing a new price structure for premium seating for football and men’s and women’s basketball this spring.
Peck spoke of his goal of helping UNT increase attendance and improve the program’s financial situation shortly after the school implemented the new price structure.
“We will continue to look at how we can fill our football stadium and our basketball arena and create a great fan experience,” Peck said. “We are not done yet trying to create one of the best game environments in all of college athletics.”
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.