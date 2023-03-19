Where UNT stands: UNT improved to 28-7 and reached another milestone in a landmark season bv winning its second-round game in the National Invitation Tournament. The Mean Green fell in the second round of the NIT last year to Virginia.
UNT also built on its program record for wins in a season.
Now what?: The Mean Green advanced to face Oklahoma State in the NIT quarterfinals on Tuesday in Stillwater. The Cowboys beat Eastern Washington 71-60 in another second-round game.
Star of the night: Tylor Perry helped spark a terrific shooting performance by UNT when he hit two early 3s. He went on to connect on six shots from behind the arc on his way to scoring 23 points.
Say what?:
“We were excited to be able to hoop again. This was the last time in front of our fans this year. We are thankful for the way they came out and supported us.
“Home court advantage is big for a tournament like this.”
-- Perry on UNT’s final game at the Super Pit this season
Our take: UNT put together one of its most impressive shooting performances in recent history at the perfect time on Sunday.
The Mean Green played without forward Abou Ousmane, who is away from the team attending to a family manner. UNT is already a perimeter-oriented team.
Taking Ousmane, who averages 11.1 points for a defensively oriented team, out only cranked up the pressure on UNT’s guards to produce. They came through in a big way by knocking down 16 shot from 3-point range.
UNT can always count on Perry. What was particularly impressive is the way UNT’s other players came through.
Rubin Jones hit all five of his 3-point attempts on his way to scoring a career-high 17 points, while forward Jayden Martinez connected on a couple as well.
UNT will look to carry that momentum forward to Stillwater.
A win over OSU would send UNT on to the NIT semifinals in Las Vegas.