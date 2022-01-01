Where UNT stands: The Mean Green improved to 8-3 on the season after winning their opening game in Conference USA play.
Now what?: UNT will host UAB in a huge C-USA game early in the league season on Thursday. The Mean Green are the defending conference tournament champion, while the Blazers were the preseason favorite in the league's preseason poll.
Say what?:
“I wasn’t planning on us missing many shots, but when you do, how are you [going to] make up for it?” McCasland said. “Offensive rebounding is one area we haven’t been great in. That completely changed tonight.”
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on the Mean Green's effort on the offensive end, where they grabbed 28 rebounds.
Star of the day: Tylor Perry came off the bench to hit four shots from 3-point range on his way to scoring 18 points. Perry also led UNT with five assists.
Our take: Perry and fellow guard Mardrez McBride said UNT wanted to send a message to the rest of the teams in C-USA in their league opener that they will be a contender for the conference title.
The Mean Green certainly reached that goal in their commanding win over Rice. UNT hammered the Owls on the glass 56-30 and limited them to three makes from 3-point range, well off their average of 11.4 per game.
UNT lost a ton from last season's team that won the C-USA tournament and was picked to finish sixth in the league in the conference's preseason poll. The Mean Green showed early in the year that it's going to be a whole lot better than that, but it's evident they're going to ride the "we were disrespected" card as far as it will take them.
Perry continues to be impressive. Mardrez McBride scored 17 points and continues to be a consistent contributor.
What might be ore important is the way some of UNT's other players continue to come on. Abou Ousmane scored eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds and was a force inside. Aaron Scott also had eight and 10.
If UNT continues to get good production from those players, it's going to be really tough to beat.
The Mean Green will need those players to come through against UAB, which is 12-3 after hammering UTSA on Saturday. The Blazers are 2-0 in C-USA play and look as good as advertised.