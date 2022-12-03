UNT-Omaha rewind

North Texas guard Matthew Stone warms up for the Mean Green's game against Omaha on Saturday at the Super Pit.

 UNT sports information

Final: North Texas 75, Omaha 45

Where UNT stands: The Mean Green moved 6-2 on the season after winning their first game back following a trip to the Bahamas for three games.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you