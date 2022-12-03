Where UNT stands: The Mean Green moved 6-2 on the season after winning their first game back following a trip to the Bahamas for three games.
Now what?: UNT will travel across town to face long-time rival UTA on Tuesday as it contiues the stretch run before the beginning of Conference USA play at UTSA on Dec. 22.
Star of the night: UNT forward Abou Ousmane scored 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting in the Mean Green's win over Omaha. He also grabbed eight rebounds and handed out an assist.
Say what?:
"Kai [Huntsberry] played a really good floor game, Abou was really solid and made a big jump with his composure around the basket. We really played well in the second half offensively, especially Jayden Martinez. And our ability to grab offensive rebounds I thought was the difference in the game."
— Grant McCasland, UNT coach on the Mean Green's win over Omaha
Our take: UNT got right back on track following a week off to recover from their trip to the Bahamas.
The Mean Green fell to UNC-Wilmington in the tournament final, when they struggled to make the key plays they needed to down the stretch in a 55-51 loss.
UNT didn't have any trouble against Omaha and rolled to a 30-point win. Ousmane dominated the paint and the Mean Green got good contributions off the bench from Jayden Martinez, who scored 13 points and Matthew Stone, who added eight points.
