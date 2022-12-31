Generally clear. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: December 31, 2022 @ 9:01 pm
North Texas cruised to a win over Florida International on Saturday.
UNT Athletics reporter
Final: North Texas 72, Florida International 57
Where UNT stands: UNT improved to 11-3 and 2-1 in Conference USA play after bouncing back from a loss to Florida Atlantic on Thursday
Now what?: The Mean Green hit the road for one of the tougher trips in C-USA. UNT will face Western Kentucky on Thursday and Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
Star of the night: Tylor Perry scored 20 points and fit five 3s to lead UNT.
Say what?:
“We didn’t do anything different. We try to not have bad games twice. We went out, competed and our defense took care of it.”
— Kai Huntsberry on UNT’s improvement after falling to FAU on Thursday.
Our take: UNT bounced back quickly from a tough loss to FAU on Thursday, when it gave up a 13-0 lead to close a game it lost 50-46.
The Mean Green needed to beat FIU to build momentum heading into its road trip to WKU and MTSU and did exactly what it needed to do.
Here’s a link to today’s game story, where we go into more depth.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
A receipt was sent to your email.