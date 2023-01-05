Where UNT stands: UNT moved to 12-3 on the season and 3-1 in Conference USA play with its win over the Hilltoppers. Florida Atlantic, which beat the Mean Green last week, is 3-0 and the last remaining unbeaten team in league play.
Now what?: The Mean Green will finish off a two-game road trip on Saturday at Middle Tennessee.
Star of the night: Tylor Perry added to his string of standout games this season when he scored 22 points in UNT’s win over WKU. The senior added four assists and hit three 3s. He went 7 of 16 from the floor.
Say what?:
“Our offensive efficiency was good for most of the game. Aaron Scott was phenomenal tonight. We really needed him to step up and he did."
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on the Mean Green’s performance against the Hilltoppers
Our take:UNT picked up a win in one of the toughest places to play in Conference USA tonight.
WKU is a traditional basketball power. Granted, the Hilltoppers are having a terrible season, but they still have plenty of talent and were perfectly capable of knocking off the Mean Green.
UNT’s win was all the more impressive considering WKU had already lost its first two games in C-USA play and is on the verge of falling out of the conference title chase before it heats up. The Hilltoppers were desperate for a win but still couldn’t get past UNT.
UNT looked like it would bury WKU when it ran out to a 21-2 lead. The Hilltoppers gradually worked their way back into the game and were within 60-55 after Dayvion McKnight hit a layup with 4:35 left.
Kai Huntsberry answered with a couple of free throws and UNT hung on from there.
UNT will now turn its attention to MTSU, which fell to UTSA tonight in a bit of a stunner. The Mean Green will have to be ready for another challenging game on the road in the second game of their trip.
