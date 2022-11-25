Where UNT stands: The Mean Green moved to 4-1 on the season after winning its opening game in the Baha Mar Nassau Championship. The Mean Green have now won three straight after falling to St. Mary's earlier this month.
Now what?: UNT will play its second game in the Bahamas on Saturday against the winner of a Friday night showdown between Oakland and Long Beach State.
Say what?
“They shot it well too. The difference tonight was our ability to not turn it over and turn them over. It allowed us to get some separation in the first half. [Perry] is the guy who is going to set the tone for what we do. He’s so good, because he can make threes and manipulate ball screens so well.”
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on the Mean Green's win over San Jose State
Star of the night: Tylor Perry enjoyed a monster night, scoring 35 points after hitting all seven of his shots from 3-point range and all but one of his 11 free throws.
The senior continued to round into form after missing the Mean Green's first two games of the season due to injury.
Our take: UNT continued to show signs of growth after a tough start to the year.
The Mean Green struggled in their first two games of the season without Perry and point guard Rubin Jones. Perry has been on a tear since he returned and posted one of the best games of his career against San Jose State.
Jones is still rounding into form while coming off the bench. He finished with three points Saturday.
What is also encouraging is the way some of UNT's other key additions are finding a groove. Kai Huntsberry scored 16 points and was UNT's only other player who finished in double figures.
UNT will look to continue its growth on Saturday in its second game in the tournament.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.