Final: North Texas 67, Louisiana Tech 65
Where UNT stands: UNT moved to 14-3 on the season and 5-1 in Conference USA play after winning its fourth straight game. The Mean Green have opened league play at 5-1 in each of the last five years.
Now what?: UNT will travel to Florida Atlantic on Saturday for a huge showdown with the Owls. FAU handed the Mean Green their only loss in C-USA play this season.
The Owls are unbeaten in C-USA play at 5-0 after beating Florida International on Wednesday.
Star of the night: Tylor Perry scored 21 points and hit five shots from 3-point range. UNT needed every one of those points on a night it struggled to slow down Louisiana Tech in the second half.
"We created some confusion so we could get Kai [Huntsberry] going downhill to the right. We gave him that side of the floor to go make a play."
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on what he drew up before Huntsberry hit the game-winning shot.
Our take: McCasland put it best after UNT pulled out its win over Louisiana Tech. He said the Mean Green found a way to win.
It certainly wasn't the typical route UNT usually takes. The Mean Green gave up 47 points in the second half and coughed up an 18-point lead before finding themselves locked in a 65-65 tie.
What transpired in the closing seconds wasn't what anyone thought was coming. Perry hit two huge 3s late in games last year to lift UNT to regular season wins over Louisiana Tech.
One would have guessed that UNT would go back to Perry. McCasland assumed that the Bulldogs would put Cobe Williams, a terrific defender, on his star player.
That is just what Louisiana Tech did. UNT got the ball to Huntsberry, who drove right, pulled up and drilled the game-winning shot.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
UNT Athletics reporter
