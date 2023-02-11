Where UNT stands: UNT improved to 21-5 on the season and 12-3 in Conference USA play after winning its sixth straight game. The Mean Green remain in second place in the league, two games behind Florida Atlantic. The Owls beat Louisiana Tech 90-85 in overtime on Saturday to move to 14-1 in conference play.
Now what?: The Mean Green will play their next three games on the road and face a tough Louisiana Tech team on Thursday in Ruston. UNT barely snuck by the Bulldogs earlier this season 67-65 in Denton.
Star of the day: Tylor Perry set the tone for a terrific shooting performance from deep for UNT when he hit a 3 in the opening seconds of the game. He went on to hit all but one of his five attempts from deep on his way to scoring 12 points. Perry also had six rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Say what?:
“Considering we had such a tough contest on Thursday and a short turnaround as well as a difficult prep before facing a team that runs this type of offense, we showed a lot of maturity to execute as well as we did. It was the most complete game we played this year.”
— Grant McCasland, UNT coach on the Mean Green’s performance against Charlotte just two days after a double-overtime win over UAB.
Our take: UNT continued to roll late in the season when it knocked off Charlotte.
The most impressive aspect of the way the Mean Green’s win was the fact they knocked down 9 of 17 attempts from 3-point range, and that total included two heaves in the closing seconds when the outcome of the game was already decided.
Five different players connected from deep for UNT.
The Mean Green also controlled the game defensively. UNT started the game on an 11-0 run. There was a long way to go after that, but the game felt like it was pretty much over at that point.
McCasland and his players talked after the game about how they are finding a comfort zone playing together after injuries to Perry and point guard Rubin Jones early in the season prevented them from building chemistry as a team.
UNT seems to be hitting its stride at just the right time.