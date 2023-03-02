UNT-MTSU rewind
Buy Now

North Texas guard Rubin Jones (15) celebrates with the UNT students after the Mean Green's win over Middle Tennessee on Thursday night at the Super Pit. 

 Jacob McCready/DRC

Final: North Texas 64, Middle Tennessee 50

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0