Where UNT stands: UNT broke the program record for regular season wins by improving to 24-6 overall and 15-4 in Conference USA play with its win over MTSU.
UNT won 23 games last season. The Mean Green are locked in as the No. 2 seed in next week’s conference tournament.
Now what?: UNT will close out the regular season on Saturday afternoon when it hosts Western Kentucky.
Star of the night: UNT center Abou Ousmane enjoyed a monster night with 19 points to go along with nine rebounds and five blocks.
Say what?:
“It means a lot. It’s fun to see the expectation to be what it is. It’s a big deal within the culture of our team that we have a standard we play for. These guys love to continue the tradition the guys before them established.”
-- Grant McCasland on UNT setting a record for wins in the regular season
Our take: UNT responded remarkably well to seeing its hopes of winning the C-USA regular season title end last week with a loss to Charlotte.
The Mean Green really didn’t have anything to play for in their last two games. UNT was locked in as the No. 2 seed in the C-USA tournament.
The Mean Green came out and played well anyway.
Tylor Perry got back on track after a tough outing against Charlotte and finished with 19 points. Ousmane controlled the paint. About the only downside to the game for UNT was seeing Kai Huntsberry go down with an ankle injury.
Forward Jayden Martinez missed the game with an undisclosed injury.
McCasland said UNT will know more on Huntsberry’s status soon. The Mean Green are hoping to get Martinez back in time for the conference tournament.