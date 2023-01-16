Where UNT stands: UNT improved to 15-4 on the season and 6-2 in Conference USA play after bouncing back from a loss to Florida Atlantic by beating FIU. The Mean Green have now won five of their last six games.
Now what?: UNT will face Rice at home on Thursday before a key C-USA showdown with UAB on Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama. The Blazers won the C-USA tournament last season, when UNT won the regular season title.
Star of the day: UNT was in trouble when it trailed by eight points with just under eight minutes left. The Mean Green rallied behind Kai Huntsberry, who scored six straight points to get UNT back into the game. He finished with 13 points.
Say what?:
"I told them to stay the course, compete and find a way to win. We had to get stops.”
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on the Mean Green’s come-from-behind win over FIU.
Our take: UNT looked like it was in trouble late in the second half of its win over the Panthers. The Mean Green were down 53-45 after Nick Guadarrama converted a three-point play.
UNT dominated the game from that point on. Huntsberry’s six straight points pulled the Mean Green within two at 53-51.
UNT took the lead for good when Jayden Martinez hit a 3 off an assist from Tylor Perry. UNT continued to pull away from there and cruised to the finish of a game it needed to win to avoid a winless road trip to Florida.
Huntsberry was just one of UNT’s players who had a big night. Perry hit four 3s and finished with 17 points, the type of outing UNT is accustomed to its star player producing.
Martinez scored 13 points off the bench in a key outing and Abou Ousmane was productive in the paint while scoring 13 points and grabbing nine rebounds.
The win was just what UNT needed after a tough loss to FAU.
