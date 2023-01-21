UNT-UAB men

North Texas guard Tyree Eady takes a shot during the Mean Green's win over UAB on Saturday.

 UNT sports information

Final: North Texas 63, UAB 52

Where UNT stands: UNT improved to 16-5 on the season and 7-3 in Conference USA play. The Mean Green bounced back from a tough loss to Rice with their win over the Blazers.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you