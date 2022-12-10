Where UNT stands: UNT improved to 8-2 after winning its game in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Jerry Colangelo Classic, its third straight victory since falling to UNC-Wilmington in its final game in a tournament in the Bahamas.
Now what?: UNT will play its final nonconference game before opening Conference USA play when it takes on UMass on Dec. 17.
Star of the night: Tylor Perry scored 17 points and hit two 3s in the Mean Green's win. He added two assists and three rebounds. He was named the game's MVP.
Say what?:
"We beat then 8-4 the last four minutes. That exemplified what makes us great. What makes our team successful is its grit and finding a way when the game is close."
— Grant McCasland, UNT coach on the Mean Green's win over Grand Canyon
Our take: UNT picked up a key nonconference win against a solid Grand Canyon team tonight.
The Mean Green trailed 55-52 with 3:49 left. Aaron Scott converted a three-point play to tie the game. Perry then drew a foul on a 3 and hit all three free throws.
UNT held on the rest of the way.
UNT had three players score in double figures in a solid win. Kai Huntsberry scored 16 points and Abou Ousmane added 14.
A win over Grand Canyon on a neutral court is one UNT will look back on at the end of the season as a resume builder.
