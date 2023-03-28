Where UNT stands: UNT advanced to the final of the National Invitation Tournament after beating Wisconsin for its 30th win of the year. The Mean Green are now 30-7 and added another win to their program record for a season.
Now what?: The Mean Green will face UAB, which hung on for an 88-86 win over Utah Valley in overtime in the other semifinal game.
Star of the night: Tylor Perry scored 16 points and played all 40 minutes of UNT’s win over Wisconsin. The senior moved into 23rd place in program history by pushing his career point total to 1,028.
Say what?:
“We have a tough group. These guys hung together at halftime and believed we could win. I thought [associate head coach] Ross Hodge said it well at the end of that last timeout. We are all sitting there and he’s like, ‘Look, we win close games. That’s what we do. And sure enough, we did. What a tough crew
-- UNT coach Grant McCasland on the Mean Green’s comeback from a 12-point halftime deficit.
Our take: UNT is headed to the NIT final after one of the gutsier comeback wins in recent program history.
Wisconsin led nearly the entire game, had a 14-point advantage in the first half and was up eight midway through the second half. That deficit looked huge considering the pace UNT and Wisconsin play at.
UNT overcame that deficit thanks to a remarkable defensive performance late. The Mean Green held the Badgers scoreless for the final 9:07.
Aaron Scott came up with a huge block in the closing seconds and the Mean Green came up with one final stand.