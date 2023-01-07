Final: North Texas 56, Middle Tennessee 51
Where UNT stands: UNT moved to 13-3 on the season and 4-1 in Conference USA play after winning its third straight game. UNT swept a two-game road trip to Western Kentucky and MTSU.
Now what?: UNT will host Louisiana Tech on Wednesday before a key game at Florida Atlantic next weekend. FAU handed UNT its only loss in conference play earlier this year.
Star of the night: Rubin Jones came off the bench to score 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the floor. Jones also hit all but one of his six free throws.
Say what?:
“We challenged our guys and they challenged each other. They didn't miss a shot for the first six minutes of the game it felt like. That is just not our identity. ... We just said, 'Let's cut this thing to 10 before half.'"
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on how the Mean Green began their comeback late in the first half after falling behind by 19 early.
Our take: UNT completed an impressive sweep of its two-game road trip when it knocked off MTSU just two days after taking down Western Kentucky.
The Mean Green were down 37-22 at the under-four media timeout in the first half. UNT closed the half on a 9-0 run. UNT carried the momentum for that run over to the second half and eventually overlook the Blue Raiders.
The Mean Green held MTSU to 14 points in the second half. Jones hit a pair of free throws with 4:06 left to put the Mean Green up for good at 51-49.
UNT held MTSU scoreless for the last 2:21.
The win inched UNT closer to what could be a big showdown with FAU in Florida next week. The Owls are the last team in C-USA without a loss in league play and are 4-0.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
UNT Athletics reporter
