UNT-MTSU men's art

North Texas players huddle at the Murphy Center during the Mean Green's win over Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

 UNT sports information

Final: North Texas 56, Middle Tennessee 51

Where UNT stands: UNT moved to 13-3 on the season and 4-1 in Conference USA play after winning its third straight game. UNT swept a two-game road trip to Western Kentucky and MTSU.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you