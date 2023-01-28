Where UNT stands: UNT improved to 18-5 on the season and 9-3 in Conference USA play after knocking off UTEP at home.
Now what?: UNT has a week off before it travels to Rice to face the Owls next Saturday. The Mean Green will be out for revenge in that game after falling to Rice at home earlier this season.
Star of the day: Tylor Perry scored 18 points after hitting two 3s. He went 5 of 10 from the floor and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.
Say what?:
“We knew that it was going to be a physical game. We had to get our minds right and be ready to compete for 40 minutes.”
— Moulaye Sissoko said, UNT forward on the Mean Green’s approach in its game against UTEP
Our take: UNT continued to build momentum in the late stages of the season with its win over the Miners tonight.
The final score didn’t indicate it, but the Mean Green were locked in a tight game most of the way.
The most impressive aspect of the way UNT pulled the game out was the way it played on the defensive end. UTEP shot just 36.4% (16 of 44) from the field for the game and made just two of their 15 attempts from 3-point range.
UNT prides itself on the way it plays on the defensive end. UTEP is a similar team. The Mean Green beat the Miners at their own game.
One of the positives that was easy to overlook was the play of forward Aaron Scott. The sophomore had been largely MIA in UNT’s last four games. He had scored just seven points in that span and didn’t score at all in UNT’s win over UTSA.
Scott scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds tonight.
The game marked the first meeting since UNT saw its 15-game winning streak snapped by UTEP at the end of last season.
Perry mentioned earlier in the week that UNT hadn’t forgotten that loss. Mean Green coach Grant McCasland certainly hadn’t. He had UNT’s players watch tape of what transpired in that game.
It took UNT a while to take control of the game. The Mean Green got there eventually and picked up another key win and have now run off three straight games.