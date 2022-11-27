UNT-UNCW rewind

North Texas guard Kai Huntsberry celebrates after scoring during UNT's loss to UNC-Wilmington in the championship game of the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship in the Bahamas on Sunday.

 UNT sports information

Final: UNC-Wilmington 55, North Texas 51

Where UNT stands: The Mean Green dropped to 5-2 after falling in the championship game of the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship in the Bahamas.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Recommended for you