Final: UNC-Wilmington 55, North Texas 51
Where UNT stands: The Mean Green dropped to 5-2 after falling in the championship game of the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship in the Bahamas.
Now what?: UNT will have the week off before returning to action in home game against Omaha on Saturday at the Super Pit.
Say what?
“We love to say that they toughest team wins. They were definitely the tougher team. They got to the free throw line. The game was won there. We turned the ball over 17 times that led to 20 points for them. Those two things determined the outcome of the game."
-- Grant McCasland, UNT coach on the Mean Green's loss to UNC-Wilmington, which outscored the Mean Green 14-3 at the free-throw line.
Star of the night: Tylor Perry scored a team-high 17 points and hit four 3s on a night UNT struggled to get anything going offensively. Perry came up with half of UNT's makes from beyond the arc, where the Mean Green went 8 of 23.
Perry's performance helped him land a spot on the all-tournament team.
Our take: UNT made a nice run in the Bahamas before running into a solid UNC-Wilmington team.
The game was tied at 38-38 with 6:50 left after Rubin Jones hit a layup. UNCW went back up on a Trazarien White layup. Donovan Newby hit a 3 a short time later and before UNT knew it, UNCW had gone on a 7-0 run.
The Mean Green were cooked at that point with the pace they play at.
The whole idea of going to the Bahamas was for UNT to get a taste of playing in a tournament setting with games on consecutive days.
McCasland said UNT benefitted in that regard in what amounted to a dry run before the Conference USA tournament at the end of the season.
The Mean Green endured a bit of a scare when both Jones and Aaron Scott went down with injuries. McCasland said both were fine after the game.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
