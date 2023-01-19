Where UNT stands: UNT fell to 15-5 on the season and 6-3 in Conference USA play after Rice pulled away for a win at the Super Pit. The Mean Green fell a little bit further behind Florida Atlantic in the conference standings in the process.
The Owls hammered UTSA 83-64 to move to 18-1 on the season and 8-0 in C-USA play.
Now what?: The Mean Green will turn around and play at UAB on Saturday. The Blazers were expected to be the top team in C-USA this season. They’ve fallen well short of expectations, lost four of their last five and sit at 4-4 in conference play.
UAB still has a lot of talent and will be dangerous, especially at home.
Star of the day: Tylor Perry continued to come up big for UNT and finished with 18 points in the Mean Green’s loss to Rice. The senior hit four 3s and grabbed four rebounds.
Rice focused on slowing Perry down and was all over him throughout the game.
Say what?:
“It’s kind of embarrassing. They came into our gym and out toughed us and out played us in front of our home crowd.”
— Tyree Eady, UNT guard on the Mean Green’s loss to Rice.
Our take: UNT hasn’t lost many games this season. The ones the Mean Green had dropped were ones that were largely explainable.
UNT fell to a really good St. Mary’s team without some of its top players early in the season and dropped a game in the Bahamas to UNC-Wilmington, again a very good team, on a neutral floor.
FAU has lost just one game all season, is nationally ranked and beat Florida.
Seeing UNT fall to Rice is another matter entirely. The Mean Green had dominated the series, winning the last five games.
UNT typically has a pretty big advantage when it comes to size and physicality in the paint. That wasn’t the case tonight.
The Mean Green were outscored 32-20 in the paint and were outrebounded 31-29. Rice forward Max Fiedler outscored UNT forwards Abou Ousmane and Aaron Scott combined, 18-11.
UNT was in the game late before going more than five minutes without scoring.
That kind of performance was one no one saw coming from UNT, especially not at home.
The concerning aspect of it all is that FAU continues to pull away in the C-USA race while UNT is falling back to the pack. Getting back on track at UAB won’t be easy.