Where UNT stands: UNT fell to 23-6 on the season and 14-4 in Conference USA play after Charlotte snapped the Mean Green’s eight-game winning streak. The loss dropped UNT two games behind Florida Atlantic in the loss column in the league standings. The Owls improved to 15-2 with a 106-66 blowout win over UTSA.
Now what?: UNT will have the weekend off before returning to action next week in its final two games of the regular season. The Mean Green will face Middle Tennessee at home on Thursday before closing out the regular season with a game against Western Kentucky on Saturday.
Star of the night: Aaron Scott scored 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting in UNT’s loss to Charlotte. He also grabbed five rebounds and blocked two shots.
Say what?:
“To play on the road is tough. Give them credit. The environment was fantastic. Their student section was great. Their urgency and physicality were on another level.”
-- Grant McCasland on UNT’s loss to Charlotte
Our take: UNT’s chances of repeating as C-USA regular season champions took a serious hit on Thursday night.
UNT needed to win out and hope that FAU would drop a game somewhere along the line during the stretch run of the season.
The Mean Green fell short of their goal of winning out and saw FAU add to its lead in the C-USA standings.
UNT’s chances of earning an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament also took a serious hit.
The expectation heading into the night was that UNT’s showdown with Charlotte would be a defensive battle. There’s only one team that averages fewer points per game than the 49ers in C-USA, and that’s UNT.
UNT scored just seven points in the final 4:45. Charlotte capitalized with a 13-7 run.
The Mean Green struggled offensively the entire night. UNT shot just 39.1% (18 of 46) from the field and went 3 of 13 from 3-point range.
Charlotte did a terrific job on Tylor Perry. UNT’s top scorer finished with eight points and hit just one of his six attempts from 3-point range.
UNT will turn it attention to its final two games of the season and then the C-USA tournament. The Mean Green will likely have to make a run through the event and win it to get to the NCAA tournament at this point.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.