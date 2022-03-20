Final: Virginia 71, UNT 69 (OT)
Where UNT stands: UNT finished its season with a 25-7 record after falling to Virginia in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament on Sunday night. The Mean Green set a program record for wins in a season and also won the Conference USA regular season title.
Now what?: The Mean Green head into the offseason facing a host of questions. Coach Grant McCasland will once again be a hot name for coaching openings across the country. Will he stick around or look at UNT and figure that he has done all he can with the program and look to land a high-major job?
UNT is also set to lose a few key players, including Thomas Bell and JJ Murray. There is also a chance a few players look to transfer out. The Mean Green are in a great position to rebuild around its core of returning players, including Tylor Perry.
Star of the day: McBride was terrific against Virginia. He hit six 3s on his way to scoring 21 points. He helped keep UNT in the game and was at his best late in the season.
Say what?:
“I’m sad that it ends. I’m going to miss going to practice every day with these guys. No matter how much we got down, we still fought. That was what they did every day in practice. They practiced hard.”
— Grant McCasland, UNT coach his team and the fight it showed this season.
Our take: UNT put together a remarkable season that few saw coming just a few months ago after the Mean Green lost the core of a team that won the Conference USA tournament and went on to beat Purdue for the first NCAA tournament win in program history.
UNT was picked to finish sixth in the C-USA preseason coaches' poll. The Mean Green ended up winning the regular season league title on their way to winning a program record 25 games.
The intriguing question is where UNT goes from here. The Mean Green won't be able to answer that question until the coaching carousel stops spinning to see if McCasland is still in town.
There's definitely a chance he will be. McCasland has family in the area and a rock solid situation with an administration that supports him. He could stick around and reload around Tylor Perry and Abou Ousmane.
It's certainly not out of the question that another program higher up the food chain comes after McCasland and offers him money that is too much to turn down.
Would UNT turn around and promote associate head coach Ross Hodge at that point?
That would seem like the smart move, but there is no guarantee that would be what athletic director Wren Baker decides to do.
If McCasland stays, he's going to have to do some rebuilding. Bell is a huge loss. A few other players might also elect to leave.
UNT has been oddly quiet on the recruiting front outside of offering players, including a host of junior college products.
UNT's staff is going to have to start grabbing players here pretty quickly, if it is in fact committed to coming back for another year. If you're into conspiracy theories, it does look a bit odd UNT hasn't landed a single player yet.
Does UNT's staff want to make sure it knows where it's going to be next season before getting those players locked into continuing their careers with the Mean Green.
There's a lot to consider. The good news for UNT is that another really good season is in the books.
It will be interesting to see where UNT goes from here.
And as always, here's a link to tonight's game story.