Where UNT stands: UNT improved to 23-5 on the season and 14-3 in Conference USA play after winning its eighth straight game.
Now what?: The Mean Green will return to action when they travel to Charlote on Thursday.
Star of the night: Tylor Perry scored 20 points and hit four 3s for the Mean Green. Two of those shots were game-changers late.
UNT was down one when Perry hit a 3 with 18 seconds left in regulation to put the Mean Green up 63-61. UTEP came back to force overtime and was up one again when Perry pulled up and drilled another 3 to give the Mean Green a 68-66 lead.
UNT pulled away from there.
Our take: Perry always seems to come up huge for UNT. Tonight was no different.
The 3 he made at the end of regulation and the second he hit in overtime gave the Mean Green the momentum they needed to pull away.
It was just last year that UTEP ended UNT’s 15-game winning streak in the Mean Green’s regular season finale.
UNT got a little bit of revenge tonight.
Escaping El Paso with a win kept the Mean Green in the hunt for the C-USA regular season title. UNT is a half game back of Florida Atlantic, which is 14-2 and was off tonight.
