UNT-UTEP rewind

North Texas players huddle up during the Mean Green's win over UTEP in El Paso on Saturday.

 UNT sports information

For Mean Green fans

The Denton Record-Chronicle is offering North Texas fans a chance to read all of our Mean Green coverage for $1 per month. Sign up here: dentonrc.com/subscribe-now/sports-offer/

Final: North Texas 80, UTEP 72 (OT)

Where UNT stands: UNT improved to 23-5 on the season and 14-3 in Conference USA play after winning its eighth straight game.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0