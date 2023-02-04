UNT-Rice rewind

North Texas guard Rubin Jones takes a shot during the Mean Green's win over Rice on Saturday in Houston. 

 UNT sports information

Final: North Texas 74, Rice 64

Where UNT stands: UNT improved to 19-5 on the season and 10-3 in Conference USA after winning its fourth straight game.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0