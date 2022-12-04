Seth Littrell raised eyebrows back in 2016 when he pointed to his goal in his first season guiding the University of North Texas football program.
Littrell wanted to lead the Mean Green to a bowl win that year.
UNT parted ways with Littrell on Sunday after seven seasons that saw him elevate the program without reaching that ultimate goal.
The final game of Littrell’s UNT career came on Friday night when the Mean Green fell to the University of Texas at San Antonio in the Conference USA championship game. He finished 44-44 in seven seasons at UNT and 0-7 in conference title/bowl games.
“After a thorough assessment of our football program, we decided to make a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately,” UNT President Neal Smatresk said in a statement. “We appreciate the many positive contributions Coach Littrell has made to our program. He has led the team with integrity and class, and we wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future.”
The Mean Green played in a bowl game in all but one of Littrell’s first six seasons and qualified again this year. UNT is 7-6 and accepted a bid Sunday to the Frisco Bowl, where the Mean Green will face Boise State University on Dec. 17. Defensive coordinator Phil Bennett will serve as UNT’s interim coach during a time of change for UNT athletics.
UNT athletic director Wren Baker stepped down last week to take over in the same capacity at West Virginia University. Smatresk announced that Jared Mosley, UNT's associate vice president for athletics, would run the department in an interim capacity.
UNT never quite got over the hump to win a title and suffered a few lopsided losses along the way under Littrell while investing heavily in the football program.
The university renovated its athletic center in 2016 and opened a $16 million indoor practice facility in 2019.
Those upgrades helped foster increased expectations at UNT that the school will now look to meet under a new coach.
Littrell will go down as one of the most successful coaches in program history in some respects. UNT has played in only 13 bowl games in its history.
Littrell has coached UNT in five of those appearances, although two of them came when the Mean Green finished under .500 in the regular season.
The former University of Oklahoma fullback often praised UNT's administration, which he said gives coaches everything they need to be successful.
Littrell capitalized at times during his tenure. He took over a program coming off a 1-11 season and immediately guided it to a 5-8 campaign that culminated with an appearance in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.
UNT came close to breaking through for just the fourth bowl win in program history that fall. The Mean Green fell to Army 38-31 in overtime when the Black Knights scored on fourth-and-goal from the 3.
Mason Fine, a lightly recruited quarterback from Oklahoma, made his debut that season. Fine went on to become one of the greatest players in program history under Littrell’s guidance over the next few seasons.
Fine went on to throw for 12,505 yards and 93 touchdowns, program records that also place him along college football’s all-time leaders. UNT won nine games in 2017 and 2018 behind the combination of Littrell and Fine but fell in bowl games in both seasons.
Failing to come through in key games was a consistent issue for UNT in the Littrell era.
UNT fell to Troy University in the 2017 New Orleans Bowl 50-30 and was blown out the next season by a nationally ranked Utah State University team 52-13.
The Mean Green fell again in the 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl 56-28 to Appalachian State University.
A 27-14 loss to Miami (Ohio) University in the Frisco Football Classic last season was particularly painful. After starting 1-6, UNT went on a remarkable five-game winning streak that saved Littrell’s job. UNT appeared to be set up for a storybook ending when it landed in a bowl game in its backyard against a Mid-American Conference school in a game sponsored by Ryan, a tax firm owned by donor Brint Ryan.
Miami was also 6-6 and had to travel across the country to play in front of a highly partisan crowd. UNT failed to capitalize.
The loss added to UNT’s struggles in championship games that continued Friday against UTSA. The Mean Green also lost to Florida Atlantic University in the 2017 C-USA title game 41-17.
UNT was also only 1-6 against Southern Methodist University under Littrell.
UNT chose to move on under new leadership at a critical time in program history. UNT is set to join the American Athletic Conference this coming summer after a decade in Conference USA.
Smatresk pointed to that move in his announcement the school had moved on from Littrell.
“We will begin a search immediately to find the best head coach for UNT football. I believe we are positioned to be highly competitive in the American Athletic Conference,” Smatresk said. “We have the benefit of a passionate fan base, great facilities and resources, and we are committed to excellence in football with a support system that is dedicated to developing elite student-athletes. We will be looking for a leader with the vision, energy, commitment, and organizational skills to elevate our program to a championship level.”
