There will be a little more than normal on the line for Tylor Perry when North Texas takes on Sam Houston in a nondescript nonconference game on Tuesday night at the Super Pit.
UNT coach Grant McCasland is focused on helping the Mean Green improve as the number of games dwindle before the start of Conference USA play.
Improving is important to Perry as well. He just wouldn’t mind coming away with bragging rights against Sam Houston assistant coach Justin Bailey. The longtime college assistant is Perry’s cousin.
“Justin and I grew up around each other,” Perry said. “We see each other when we go home. He has watched me grow up and our families are tight.”
Perry grew up in Oklahoma, not too far from where Bailey lived in Arkansas. Sam Houston guard Jaden Ray played against Perry growing up in Oklahoma.
Sam Houston director of player development Drew Janszen is a former member of McCasland’s staff.
Those connections will add to the flavor of a game that offers the opportunity for UNT to build on a solid start to the season. The Mean Green knocked off UMass on Saturday in the Naismith Hall of Fame Classic to improve to 5-3 on the season.
UNT has played a series of challenging games early in the year. The Mean Green have fallen to national power Kansas and also taken on Miami and Drake.
Sam Houston (3-6) doesn’t have the record or the pedigree of those teams. McCasland expects the Bearkats to present a challenge anyway.
“We respect their staff, program and the success they’ve had because it’s built on toughness,” McCasland said. “We have a lot of admiration for how hard they play the game and their ability to pressure the ball and compete on both ends. They play the game the right way and play very hard.”
Graduate transfer forward Savion Flagg leads Sam Houston with an average of 18.9 points per game. The former Texas A&M standout is shooting 39.7% from 3-point range.
“They are going to be a tough team,” UNT forward Jahmiah Simmons said. “You can’t look at their record. They have played a good schedule and are a still a good team.”
UNT has played a tough schedule as well that has helped the Mean Green improve in the early stages of the season.
McCasland and the Mean Green believe they still have a long way to go and hope to take another step against Sam Houston.
Perry and senior forward Thomas Bell are both averaging 13.1 points per game to lead UNT.
“We want to fine-tune what makes us great,” McCasland said. “We have been solid defensively and have had our moments where we have struggled offensively. Fine-tuning what we do offensively will be important.”
Reaching that goal in a game against a team with so many connections to UNT, the Mean Green’s staff and their players would be rewarding. Perry received a Facebook message from Bailey on Monday he planned to read after practice.
“This game is for bragging rights when we go back home,” Perry said. “We will see each other over the summer, if we don’t see each other over Christmas.”