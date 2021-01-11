North Texas guard Larry Wise has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal.
The Waxahachie graduate played in just four games for the Mean Green this season. The sophomore had not played since UNT’s 110-78 win over LSU-Alexandria on Dec. 22.
Multiple UNT sources confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Monday afternoon that Wise is in the portal.
Wise later posted a message on his Twitter account acknowledging his decision to transfer.
✌🏽💚 pic.twitter.com/71rWnpfJ1l— Larry (@larrythehooper) January 11, 2021
“I’ve met and grown with some amazing people who have made my experience here on and off the court a very unique one,” Wise wrote in part. “Unfortunately, things haven’t worked out the way I imagined it would’ve when I joined this program. With that being said, I have officially entered my name in the transfer portal.”
Other programs will now be able to contact Wise, who is exploring his options to continue his career at another school.
Wise averaged 3.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game this season. He played 37 minutes on the year.
Wise redshirted in 2018-19 before averaging 1.3 points in 14 games last season.
The 6-4 guard committed to Drake before backing out of that pledge in the spring of 2018. Wise quickly committed to UNT. He was expected to be a key building block for the Mean Green after earning first-team all-state honors from the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
Wise was a consensus top-30 recruit in Texas in his senior season.
UNT recruited several guards who surpassed Wise in its rotation. Mardrez McBride transferred in from South Carolina Salkehatchie this season. McBride has started each of UNT’s first 10 games and is averaging 8.5 points per game.
Freshman guard Rubin Jones is averaging 7.4 points per game and has emerged as UNT’s first guard off the bench.
UNT will now have one less backcourt option as it looks to defend its Conference USA regular season title. The Mean Green are 5-5 after splitting their opening series in conference play last week at UTSA.
UNT will host UTEP in a two-game series on Friday and Saturday.
The Mean Green have had a number of players transfer out of the program the last few years. Guard Umoja Gibson transferred to Oklahoma following last season after ranking second among UNT players with an average of 14.5 points per game.
Forwards Abdul Mohamed and Shakeem Alcindor also transferred out of the program following last season.