James Reese is headed to South Carolina for his final season of college basketball.
The North Texas senior guard announced Wednesday afternoon that he will play for the Gamecocks in the 2021-22 campaign. The Eastover, South Carolina, native entered the NCAA transfer portal late last month after helping lead UNT to the Conference USA tournament championship and a win over Purdue in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.
Reese announced his decision on his Twitter account with a simple statement.
"Ain’t even showed the best [of] me yet.... I’m coming home!!"
Ain’t even showed the best if me yet.... I’m coming home!! 🐔 #0worries #Forevertothee pic.twitter.com/yX8s7lI0FV— James Reese V (@2kreesee) April 14, 2021
Reese averaged 10.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game last season when he was one of UNT's best all-around players. He led the Mean Green with 42 steals.
The NCAA has granted college basketball players an additional season of eligibility due to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
South Carolina will be the fourth school Reese has played for during his college career. He played his freshman season at Buffalo in 2017-18 and started three games for Bulls, who reached the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Reese then transferred to Odessa College, where he averaged 16 points per game and was named a third team NJCAA All-American in 2018-19. The 6-foot-4 guard spent the last two seasons at UNT.
Reese averaged 8.6 points per game while starting all 31 games for UNT as a junior in the 2019-20 campaign, when the Mean Green won the C-USA regular season title.
Reese's consistent production made him a hot commodity on the transfer market and earned him the opportunity to play in the SEC.
South Carolina is coming off a 6-15 season and is looking to rebuild under coach Frank Martin.