DJ Draper and JJ Murray were like a lot of basketball players and fans during their time at North Texas when it came to their fascination with The Basketball Tournament.
The event has been a part of the basketball calendar since 2014. It’s gradually risen in prominence due to its unique format with 64 teams competing in a single-elimination bracket for a $1 million payout to the winning team.
NBA players aren’t eligible, but pros from other leagues across the world as well as former college greats are and battle it out annually.
Syracuse, Marquette and Ohio State have had alumni teams win the tournament the last three years.
“When JJ and I were playing, we would talk about wishing we had a team,” Draper said. “I was thinking about it after I graduated, but JJ was the spark. After last season was over, he called, said we should pursue it and asked me if I would be a general manager with him.”
The two have been working on putting together a team ever since and began their official drive on Monday.
Draper and Murray released a video and launched a Twitter account for Bleed Green.
This season’s tournament, which airs on ESPN, begins with eight regional events on July 16 and will culminate with the championship game in Dayton, Ohio, on Aug. 2.
🚨 Excited to announce that North Texas Men’s Basketball alumni are coming together for the opportunity to compete in The Basketball Tournament (@thetournament) this summer, airing on ESPN 🚨 Player and team related announcements coming soon!🦅 @MeanGreenMBB @zoomthetbt pic.twitter.com/FnKvGWmAgO— Bleed Green (North Texas Alumni) (@BleedGreenTBT) May 2, 2022
The process for adding a UNT alumni team to the TBT field for this year’s tournament won’t be easy. Draper and Murray will have to put together a team that is selected for the event based on three factors — the quality of the roster, how well the organization is run and interest the team generates on social media.
Draper and Murray believe they can put an organization together worthy of a spot in the tournament.
“We are excited for the opportunity to join the tournament,” Draper said. “JJ and I were former walk-ons turned scholarship players. We know what it takes to get on the floor — heart, toughness and determination. That is what our guys will represent for Bleed Green.”
Bleed Green is in the process of finding players to fill out their roster. Draper and Murray said they likely won’t play.
There are two former UNT players who have experience in the tournament in Shannon Shorter and Jordan Williams. Shorter has played for the Aftershocks, a team made up mostly of former Wichita State players.
“We don’t have 10 guys right now,” Murray said. “Some guys have committed and we have others in mind. We are putting the team together and will release the players week-by-week.”
Not all of the players on Bleed Green will be UNT products. That is common practice in the tournament, where several alumni teams are supplemented with stars from overseas professional teams.
Murray said Bleed Green’s roster will be 60% to 70% former UNT players.
UNT has several prominent former players who might be possibilities outside of Shorter and Williams. Tony Mitchell and Javion Hamlet are among the other former UNT greats who have played professionally.
“The fans have guys they want to see,” Murray said. “We have reached out to those guys. It depends on if they are able to play and want to play.”
Marshall, one of UNT’s rivals in Conference USA, has seen its basketball alumni have great success in TBT over the last several years. Herd That was a No. 3 seed last season and won a game before falling in the second round.
Former Marshall standout Jon Elmore and former Middle Tennessee forward JaCorey Williams helped anchor Herd That the last two years. That team offers Draper and Murray a blueprint as they build Bleed Green.
“We are going to strive to be as successful as they are,” Draper said. “They are a great team in that tournament. Seeing Jon Elmore do his thing with JaCorey Williams on that team as well gave us motivation to get into it.”
UNT has enjoyed a lot of success under coach Grant McCasland while winning a Conference USA title in each of the last three years. Draper and Murray have a host of talented former players to choose from.
They are hoping their efforts to get a team into TBT will bolster the program’s growth and exposure nationally.
“We want to keep the momentum rolling with North Texas basketball and give fans something to cheer about during the summer,” Murray said. “We want to keep the fan base growing and engaged.”
Bleed Green’s chances will depend in part on if it is able to build a following that will bolster its resume for a berth in the event.
The early returns have been positive.
“The reaction has been great,” Draper said. “We are getting messages saying it’s awesome.”