North Texas loaded up on opportunities to play elite teams early in Grant McCasland’s fifth season coaching the Mean Green.
UNT missed out on what was expected to be one of the most intriguing of those games last week when Nevada was forced to back out of a game against the Mean Green in Denton due to COVID-19 issues.
UNT has a chance to make up for losing that game with the next best thing to a home game — a neutral site showdown with UMass just down the road at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. The Mean Green and Minutemen will face off in the second of three games in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
“We always look forward to games like this,” UNT forward Thomas Bell said. “We saw with our last game that you can’t take anything for granted.
“We’re trying to get better for conference play. This will help us, give us experience and show what we need to work on.”
UNT (4-3) has already played a series of tough games. The Mean Green posted one of their more impressive wins in recent years earlier this season when they edged Drake, a team that was receiving votes in the AP Top 25 poll.
UNT also lost to national power Kansas and Buffalo.
UMass will present another challenge for the Mean Green. The Minutemen (6-4) have already beaten Rutgers and Penn State.
UMass is averaging 82.1 points per game. The Minutemen push the pace and make an average of 12.0 shots from 3-point range per game.
UNT is on the opposite end of the spectrum and relies on its defense and a grinding half-court style offensively.
“They are extremely fast and play an aggressive style,” McCasland said. “They space you out and shoot a lot of 3s. Every player on the floor can make them. They can go on big runs and long droughts. The game is never under control because they never stop playing with pace.”
UMass guard Noah Fernandes is averaging 17.2 points per game and is shooting 40% from 3-point range. All five of the Minutemen’s top scorers have hit at least 15 shots from 3-point range on the season.
“They play a similar style to UTSA and Rice,” UNT guard JJ Murray said. “We know how we want to approach them defensively. They are a pretty good team with good players.
“It will be a good test for us.”
UNT will look to meet the challenge the Minutemen present while trying to turn the game into a half-court grinder.
Tylor Perry is averaging 13.9 points per game to lead UNT in his first season with the Mean Green after transferring in from Coffeyville Community College. Senior forward Thomas Bell is adding 13.4 points and 6.4 rebounds.
UNT has been off since last Saturday when it hammered LSU-Shreveport in a hastily scheduled game that filled the void on its schedule created when Nevada canceled on the Mean Green.
UNT took last week off to give its players a chance to focus on their finals.
“We’re ready to get back at it,” Murray said. “We haven’t played a game in a week and [are] ready to play someone else.”
That first game back will be a doozy for UNT, which will face a solid UMass team that competes in the Atlantic 10.
“We talk a lot about how we can advance our program and create opportunities to play great games,” McCasland said. “Playing a neutral site game close to Denton is big. So is playing in Dickey’s Arena as part of a three-game classic. It’s a great opportunity and venue.”