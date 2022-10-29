UNT-WKU notebook

North Texas running back Ikaika Ragsdale rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown while helping the Mean Green get their running game on track in a win over Western Kentucky.

 UNT sports information

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — North Texas’ running game was back in a big way Saturday in the Mean Green’s game at Western Kentucky.

Ayo Adeyi rushed for 72 yards, Ikaika Ragsdale added 61, and the Mean Green rolled up 196 yards overall in a 40-13 win over the Hilltoppers at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

