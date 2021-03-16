We made it on the Tonight Show! #GMG pic.twitter.com/xWBPD3uezr— John Anthony (@PohnJickett18) March 16, 2021
North Texas received a little unexpected national publicity last night.
Jimmy Fallon made a crack about Texas teams in the NCAA tournament and how they are indistinguishable for most people across the country on The Tonight Show.
"March Madness is that special time of year when we pretend to know the different between Texas, Texas Tech, Texas Southern and North Texas."
UNT will face Purdue in a first-round game at 6:25 p.m. on Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The Mean Green won four games in four days to win the Conference USA tournament and grab the league's automatic NCAA tournament berth.
That run made UNT a big story locally and across Texas.
When it comes to the national landscape and media on the East Coast, UNT still blends into the crowd.
The clip is at the top of this post. Credit goes to UNT fan John Anthony for grabbing and posting it to Twitter.