Memories of the final chapter in North Texas’ run to become bowl eligible last fall are still fresh in linebacker KD Davis’ mind.
UNT ripped off five straight wins and had to beat UTSA in a driving rainstorm in its regular season finale to earn the sixth win it needed to secure a postseason bid.
The senior would like nothing better than for UNT to avoid the drama this time around by picking up its sixth win sooner rather than later, preferably Saturday when the Mean Green host Florida International.
“Becoming bowl eligible sooner would show our character and that we bounced back from last year,” Davis said. “It takes a lot of stress off you. Last year we had to win our last game against a good team. Knocking it out early would leave us one less thing to worry about.”
A win over FIU would not only make UNT bowl eligible; it would also keep the Mean Green in the thick of the Conference USA title chase. UNT (5-4) is sitting in second place in the C-USA standings at 4-1, just behind UTSA heading into its homecoming game.
The Roadrunners are 4-0 and beat the Mean Green on a game-winning touchdown pass with 15 seconds left late last month.
The top two teams in the C-USA standings will earn berths in the conference’s championship game. UNT would like nothing better than to earn a rematch with UTSA and can take a step toward that goal by building on a run of success late in the year that mirrors its surge last fall.
The Mean Green have won three of their last four games.
“We’ve had good weeks of preparation, especially the last few,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “It starts there, and we build momentum through the week with our mentality. We are trusting and believing, are making big-time plays and routine plays when they come to us.
“We are in playoff mode.”
That approach paid off last week when UNT picked up its biggest win of the season, a convincing 40-13 win over Western Kentucky in a showdown between teams that came into the day in a tie for second place in the C-USA standings.
UNT controls its destiny now, both in terms of its pursuit of becoming bowl eligible and earning a spot in the C-USA title game. All the Mean Green have to do is continue winning.
UNT’s coaches and players feel good about their ability to reach that goal.
“We’ve been building momentum these last few weeks and have been playing better and better,” linebacker Mazin Richards said.
Quarterback Austin Aune has thrown for more than 300 yards in back-to-back games and UNT’s defense shut out WKU in the second half last week.
FIU is one of the few teams in C-USA that has been playing as well as UNT of late. The Panthers (4-4) are 2-2 in conference play after beating Charlotte and Louisiana Tech in their last two games.
FIU needs two wins in its last four games to become bowl eligible. Reaching that goal would be a significant milestone for the Panthers in coach Mike MacIntyre debut season in Miami.
The Panthers finished 1-11 last season and appear to have turned a corner behind quarterback Grayson James. The Duncanville product has thrown for 1,720 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season.
James guided FIU on a drive in the closing seconds of regulation in a game against Louisiana Tech last week to set up Chase Gabriel for a 28-yard field goal that forced overtime. The Panthers went on to win 42-34 in double overtime.
“Coach MacIntyre has those guys playing at a high level right now,” Littrell said. “You can see that they are getting more and more comfortable each and every week. We will have to give them our attention because they are a good football team.”
UNT faced another talented team in a key spot a year ago, the last time it was sitting at five wins and looking for No. 6 to become bowl eligible.
The Mean Green capitalized when they had to with a win over UTSA. The pressure isn’t nearly as high this time around, but that doesn’t mean UNT wants to put off securing its postseason future.
“It’s huge to get bowl eligible,” Littrell said. “It starts this week with FIU. In order to reach our goals this season, we have to win Saturday and keep stacking wins up. Our guys are well aware of what’s at stake.”
Key matchup
UNT RB Ayo Adeyi vs. FIU LB Gaethan Bernadel
UNT is a different team when it can get its running game going behind a talented offensive line.
The Mean Green endured one of their worst games running the ball in recent memory when they managed just 22 yards on 21 carries in a loss to UTSA two weeks ago. UNT bounced back to rush for 196 yards last week in a win at Western Kentucky.
Ayo Adeyi finished with 72 yards and a touchdown to lead the Mean Green and has 631 yards on the season. UNT will need Adeyi to be at his best against FIU when the Mean Green will likely be shorthanded at running back.
Oscar Adaway III went down with what appeared to be an ankle injury in UNT’s win over WKU. Littrell and UNT officials have declined to provide an update on his status, but it appears unlikely he will play against FIU.
Isaiah Johnson missed UNT’s win over WKU after tweaking his ankle in the Mean Green’s loss to UTSA.
UNT will need Adeyi to carry the load. FIU is allowing 163.5 rushing yards per game and will turn to linebacker Gaethan Bernadel to slow down the Mean Green’s running game.
Bernadel leads FIU with 72 tackles.
Matching up
UNT’s offense vs. FIU’s defense
UNT has been on a tear offensively while scoring at least 40 points in three of its last four games.
The Mean Green rank second in C-USA with an average of 35.6 points per game behind Austin Aune. UNT’s quarterback has thrown for 2,339 yards and 23 touchdowns.
FIU is allowing 33.8 points per game.
Edge: UNT
UNT’s defense vs. FIU’s offense
UNT shut out Western Kentucky in the second half of a win over the Hilltoppers last week and is allowing 22.4 points per game in C-USA play, a total that ranks third in the league.
Davis has 90 tackles on the season and is on the verge of cracking 100 for the second straight season.
FIU has scored 76 points in its last two games combined and features Tyrese Chambers. The wide receiver has 486 receiving yards and four touchdowns on the season.
Edge: UNT
Four downs: Keys to today’s game
Get the running game going
UNT is pretty beaten up at running back with Adaway and Johnson both dealing with injuries. UNT will have to adapt and keep its running game rolling. Fortunately for the Mean Green, they are deeper at running back than any other position on their roster.
Protect Austin Aune in the pocket
One of the reasons UNT has won three of its last four games is the spark Aune has given the Mean Green in the passing game. The former Argyle standout has thrown for more than 300 yards in back-to-back games. UNT needs to protect him and get him going again.
Contain FIU WR Tyrese Chambers
UNT has struggled at times this season to contain opponents’ passing games and is allowing 287.4 yards per game. Chambers is a dynamic player who could give the Mean Green problems. UNT needs cornerbacks DeShawn Gaddie and Ridge Texada to contain him.
Keep the momentum going
UNT has been playing well the last few weeks and is one play in a loss to UTSA away from winning four straight games. The Mean Green have a chance to make this a special season if they keep winning and reach the C-USA championship game.